R. Rex Parris

Founding and Managing Partner

PARRIS Law Firm

Southwestern School of Law

Litigation

In the last 12 months, R. Rex Parris has helped obtain a multi-billion-dollar settlement, a $120-million verdict, and -another roughly $50-million verdict. Few attorneys can boast such accomplishments over their entire career, let alone in a six-month period as the world is pulling out of a once-in-a-century pandemic.

He has achieved outstanding results in the courtroom over the span of his career. He obtained the first million-dollar verdict in California’s Kern County as a young lawyer and, years later, obtained a historic, record-breaking defamation jury verdict in Los Angeles for $370 million. In between, Parris has obtained dozens of seven-, eight-, and nine-figure verdicts and settlements. His success is hardly happenstance - Rex prepares every case for trial using the latest science in persuasion skills. Everything from metaphoric choices, word selection, and visuals is tested and re-tested before each trial.