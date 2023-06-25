R. Rex Parris

2023 Firm Attorneys

R. Rex Parris
Founding and Managing Partner
PARRIS Law Firm
Southwestern School of Law
Litigation

In the last 12 months, R. Rex Parris has helped obtain a multi-billion-dollar settlement, a $120-million verdict, and -another roughly $50-million verdict. Few attorneys can boast such accomplishments over their entire career, let alone in a six-month period as the world is pulling out of a once-in-a-century pandemic.

He has achieved outstanding results in the courtroom over the span of his career. He obtained the first million-dollar verdict in California’s Kern County as a young lawyer and, years later, obtained a historic, record-breaking defamation jury verdict in Los Angeles for $370 million. In between, Parris has obtained dozens of seven-, eight-, and nine-figure verdicts and settlements. His success is hardly happenstance - Rex prepares every case for trial using the latest science in persuasion skills. Everything from metaphoric choices, word selection, and visuals is tested and re-tested before each trial.