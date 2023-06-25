Partner

Gibbs Giden Caruso

Pepperdine School of Law

Litigation

Richard J. Wittbrodt is an equity partner at Gibbs Giden. He is recognized as a leading construction lawyer and a prolific speaker and author, including co-author of the seminal construction law treatise, California Construction Law. He has been a member of the governing committee for the ABA Forum on Construction Law, the largest organization of construction lawyers in the world.

Wittbrodt’s primary emphasis is in construction litigation, including prosecuting and defending claims of delay, design issues, breach of contract, warranty of plans and specifications, prompt payment requirements, contract interpretation issues, lost profits, disruption, defective construction, mechanics lien, and stop notice foreclosure actions, for both public and private projects. He has experience representing owners, designers, general contractors, and subcontractors on multi-million-dollar complex cases involving hospitals, hotels, commercial structures, educational institutions, and transportation and other infrastructure projects. He is also a mediator and arbitrator with the American Arbitration Association.