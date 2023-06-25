Scott Rahn

Founding Partner

RMO LLP

University of San Diego School of Law

Litigation

Scott Rahn resolves contests, disputes, and litigation related to trusts, estates, and conservatorships, creating a welcome peace of mind for clients. He represents heirs, beneficiaries, trustees, and executors. He utilizes his experience to develop and implement strategies that swiftly and cost-effectively address the financial issues, fiduciary duties, and emotional complexities underlying trust contests, estates conflicts, and probate litigation.

Driven by a commitment to provide relief to people grieving the loss of a loved one, Rahn collaborates closely with clients. He pursues and defends claims involving incapacity, incompetence, undue influence, breach of fiduciary duty, and other similar areas of dispute. His advice and counsel include prevention and remediation of financial elder abuse. Rahn is known for in-depth financial investigations and deftly handling intra-family dynamics and decades-long family friction. He has extensive experience in courts, arbitration, mediation, and dispute resolution forums.