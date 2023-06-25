Skip Miller

Partner

Miller Barondess, LLP

UCLA School of Law

Litigation

Skip Miller is an accomplished trial lawyer with victories for high-profile clients, including successfully representing investors who put a billion dollars into internet incubator Idealab; winning a $7-million judgment against musician Michael Jackson in a jury trial in Santa Maria; and prevailing in the Ninth Circuit and district court in a series of civil rights cases brought against the City of Los Angeles, the City of Beverly Hills and their mayors, chiefs of police, and city council members.

Miller also prosecuted trade secret/unfair competition cases for a manufacturing conglomerate, a private equity company, and the top hotel in Beverly Hills; defended the maker of Seven Jeans in a multi-hundred-million-dollar partnership dispute; and represented high-tech and manufacturing companies, including a public company in China with over 500,000 employees for which he won a $46-million jury verdict.