Todd B. Scherwin

Scherwin, Todd (Mark Savage/Mark Savage)

Regional Managing Partner

Fisher Phillips LLP

USC Gould School of Law

Labor & Employment

Fisher Phillips’ Todd Scherwin is a powerful and effective advocate for Los Angeles-area business clients facing thorny employment issues and perilous lawsuits. One of California’s premier labor and employment attorneys, he has blazed a trail in the ever-evolving world of California employment law through highly successful advocacy - including a track record of victories for employers and, recently, sitting at the counsel table before the U.S. Supreme Court. He has also led the firm’s burgeoning Los Angeles office since 2013, opened a Woodland Hills office in 2021, and founded (and co-chairs) the firm’s Sports Industry Team.

Scherwin recently won a summary judgment in Los Angeles Superior Court for a leading restaurant chain against a former employee’s wrongful termination, harassment, and discrimination claims and served as Counsel of Record in the U.S. Supreme Court for amicus curiae Restaurant Law Center, a public policy organization affiliated with the National Restaurant Association.