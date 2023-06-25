Zev Raben

Partner

Ramo Law PC

Benjamin N. Cardozo School of Law

Entertainment and Sports

Providing guidance and advice to financiers and distribution companies, Zev Raben brings his depth of legal experience to bear for his clients in all aspects of their varied businesses. While his practice is primarily focused on representing financiers and distribution companies, he also assists producers in all areas of their creative pursuits. He has worked with producers whose films have been recognized by the Sundance Film Festival and SXSW. His past experience as an entertainment litigator makes him well-equipped to identify potential issues early on in transactions.

Over the last couple of years, Raben has done financing legal work on Anna Kendrick’s directorial debut “Dating Game” (currently in post-production); “Sweetwater” (2023) starring Cary Elwes, Eric Roberts, and Richard Dreyfuss; the 2022 Sundance Film Festival world premiere of “Dual;” “Paradise City” (2022) starring Bruce Willis and John Travolta; and “National Champions” (2021) starring J.K. Simmons.