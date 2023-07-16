Managing Director

Berkadia

Lending

Allan Freedman is a seasoned professional specializing in multifamily finance as the Managing Director at Berkadia’s Los Angeles office. Freedman’s expertise in the multifamily market allows him to identify optimal loan options aligned with owners’ business plans. His notable transactions, including Granite Pointe, Ascend at Kierland, Elite North Scottsdale and Laguna Serrano, demonstrate his proficiency in handling large loan sizes, averaging $20 million in recent years.

With a track record of closing approximately $6 billion in financing, Freedman ranks among Berkadia’s top originators. He is a sought-after speaker at multifamily conferences and the USC Master of Real Estate program. Additionally, Freedman is actively involved with the City of Hope Los Angeles Real Estate Division and USC Lusk Center.