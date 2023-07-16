(johanna erin jacobson/©2015 Johanna Jacobson / Ambien)

Co-Chairman

Sklar Kirsh LLP

Professional Services

Andrew T. Kirsh is the co-chairman of Sklar Kirsh LLP and leads the firm’s real estate department. He is a highly skilled attorney specializing in commercial real estate transactions, representing a diverse range of clients including investors, developers, lenders and private equity providers. His practice encompasses acquisitions, dispositions, financing, leasing and fund formation.

Andrew’s career began at renowned global law firms Latham & Watkins and Goodwin Procter before co-founding Sklar Kirsh LLP in 2013. He is actively involved in the real estate community and frequently speaks at industry conferences. Andrew is engaged in community service, serving on the Jewish Federation’s Real Estate Cabinet and participating in Brentwood Country Club activities. He is a member of the Young Presidents Organization - Malibu Chapter and hosts the “Real Talk: Real Estate Discussions” podcast.