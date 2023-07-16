President

All Star Group, Inc.

Lending

Arnie Garfinkel has been a highly experienced professional in commercial real estate lending since 1980. He founded the All Star Group, Inc. in 1995 after holding leadership positions at GECC, Foothill Capital, Pacific Thrift & Loan and United Commercial Credit Industries. A renowned speaker, he has presented at esteemed organizations like the California Association of Mortgage Brokers, National Association of Mortgage Brokers, California Mortgage Bankers Association and Building Industry Association. Garfinkel actively produces events for the Southland Regional Association of Realtors, Long Beach Commercial Real Estate Council and more. He co-hosts the CRETalk Video Podcast and has held leadership roles in professional associations such as Toastmasters International and the Florida State University Alumni Association.