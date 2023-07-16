Senior Associate

illi Commercial Real Estate

Commercial Real Estate Broker

Austin Harrell is a commercial real estate agent who specializes in the leasing of retail, restaurant and industrial properties in the Los Angeles and Ventura County markets, specializing in Westlake Village, Thousand Oaks, Calabasas, Agoura Hills and West San Fernando Valley markets. He brings a diverse background to the commercial real estate world with extensive experience in public, private and nonprofit organizations.

A veteran in both sales and finance, Harrell brings valuable knowledge and hustle to the industry. Some of his strengths include business consultations, project management, economic analysis, sales, real estate and finance experience. Utilizing a Master of Public Policy degree and a Bachelor’s degree in economics, he has brought success to organizations through economic analysis and strategic planning.