With over 35 years of real estate transaction experience, Barry Edwards has established himself as a trusted advisor for shopping center developers and owners, primarily in California, Arizona and Nevada. His clients manage more than 15 million square feet of commercial retail property. Edwards’ expertise lies in negotiating leases with renowned retail brands, including Home Depot, Walmart, CVS, Starbucks and more. He is known for his ability to navigate complex lease agreements and provide strategic advice to clients.

He holds a J.D. from Loyola Law School and a B.S. with honors from Indiana University Bloomington. Additionally, Edwards is actively involved in philanthropy currently serving as Vice President of KARSH Center, a nonprofit organization dedicated to improving the lives of underserved individuals.