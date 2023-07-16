Managing Partner

Greenberg Glusker LLP

Professional Services

Bob Baradaran, Managing Partner at Greenberg Glusker and a member of the Real Estate Group, brings over 25 years of experience as outside counsel to developers and investors in various commercial real estate sectors. His expertise spans multi-family, mixed-use, hospitality, office, retail, and industrial properties, with a track record of executing equity and debt investments totaling over $15 billion.

Baradaran serves as outside general counsel to numerous companies and high-net-worth individuals in real estate, hospitality, sports, technology, and entertainment industries. negotiating development for luxury hotels in Beverly Hills, handling high-value acquisitions and sales, and facilitating the sale of the Oakland Athletics MLB franchise. Baradaran’s insights have been sought by media outlets such as Bloomberg Law.