Senior Vice President

Northmarq

Commercial Real Estate Broker

Brett Butler is a senior vice president in Northmarq’s Newport Beach office. He leads a highly accomplished team of professionals in the acquisition and disposition of retail, office, industrial, sale-leaseback and portfolio net lease properties. He has been involved in the commercial real estate industry since high school, when he interned at Stan Johnson Company, doing research on commercial property records.

His care for and commitment to his clients has allowed him to cultivate and foster strong relationships with the top developers, Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT) and private investors nationwide, such as Wood Investments Company and Creed Investments, LLC. Since establishing Northmarq’s Newport Beach office, the commercial investment sales team has secured more than $500 million in total transaction volume. Butler is sought out for his advice and expertise on intricate transactions.