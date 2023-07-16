Broker & Co-Founder

Brett Lyon is a broker and co-founder of Lyon Stahl Investment Real Estate, an investment brokerage firm specializing in the sale and exchange of multifamily, redevelopment, residential and commercial real estate throughout Southern California. He brings over a decade of real estate experience, including handling hundreds of millions in transactional volume.

In just nine years, Lyon has helped grow Lyon Stahl from just two agents to a company of over 100 in size across four offices. Lyon Stahl is the number one market share for multifamily in Los Angeles and second in the state of California for the number of multifamily transactions. At the core, he is a top-producing agent handling hundreds of millions in transactional volume throughout his career. In addition to selling multifamily properties, Lyon is responsible for overseeing brokerage operations, long-term strategy and growth.