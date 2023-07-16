Partner

Musick, Peeler & Garrett

Professional Services

Chet A. Cramin is a partner specializing in real estate and business transactions at the firm’s Orange County office. With 20 years of experience at a leading REIT, he has extensive expertise in real estate development, sales transactions, commercial lease negotiations and construction contracts. His knowledge encompasses various agreements, including construction, design, leasing, property management and development agreements.

Cramin’s particular focus lies in vendor agreements related to shopping center operations. He has recently led significant purchases, represented landlords on ground leases, facilitated charter school property transactions and engaged in commercial property sales. He is a member of the California State Bar and the American Bar Association.