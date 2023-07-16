(@ELAINE LEE)

Senior Vice President

Kennedy Wilson Brokerage

Commercial Real Estate Broker

With a prolific track record spanning over 30 years in commercial real estate, Christine Deschaine, senior vice president at Kennedy Wilson Brokerage, has distinguished herself as a business leader who is passionate about enhancing communities through her professional and volunteer work, creating value in central business districts across Greater Los Angeles while improving the lives of those who live there. Specializing in retail brokerage with a focus on urban redevelopment, she serves as an advisor to institutional and private capital owners, tenants and developers, earning her a reputation as an authority in the industry.

Since 2013, Deschaine has been an integral member of the senior team at Kennedy Wilson Brokerage and currently is the exclusive agent for approximately 300,000 square feet of commercial space.