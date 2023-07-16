Damon Michael Juha

Partner Freeman, Freeman & Smiley LLP

Professional Services

Damon Juha’s unconventional journey to becoming a renowned real estate attorney began with his hands-on experience helping his parents with rental properties. After working as a translator and a law enforcement officer, he joined Freeman, Freeman & Smiley, where he quickly rose to become a partner and co-chair of the firm’s real estate department.

Juha’s recent deals include subleasing a 730,000-square-foot office building, repositioning an older office campus to a mixed-use development and overseeing the acquisitions of office and industrial properties exceeding $1 billion. He is also active in his community, contributing to organizations such as the Urban Land Institute and City of Hope. His work ethic and practical approach have earned him recognition, including an AV Preeminent Rating and inclusion on the “Best Lawyers in America” and “Super Lawyers” lists.