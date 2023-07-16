Founder & CEO

Daniel J. Ceniceros is the founder and CEO of Connect Media, a leading full-service creative marketing and media company specializing in commercial real estate and finance industries. With six core business lines, Connect Media effectively markets products, services and events for clients including owners, investors, brokers and lenders. Ceniceros’ 26 years of media and marketing experience have shaped the national media landscape and positioned Connect as one of the fastest-growing media companies in the U.S.

They were recognized on the Inc. 5000 list for three consecutive years and ranked as one of the top 10 media companies. His commitment to diversity is evident in Connect’s staff composition, with 50% women and 39% minority team members. Connect has also been certified as a minority-owned business by the National Minority Supplier Development Council.