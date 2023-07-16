Member

Danny Guggenheim is an accomplished commercial real estate attorney in Mintz’s Los Angeles real estate group. He has a strong track record in handling diverse transactions including acquisitions, dispositions and financings, with expertise in complex investment structuring. His clients range from private equity funds, life insurance companies and family offices to banks and real estate operators.

His notable projects include The Santa Monica Proper Hotel, The London West Hollywood, Sony Pictures Studios and projects in San Francisco, Seattle and Miami. Guggenheim lectures in law at USC’s Gould School of Law, publishes articles and organizes an annual real estate joint ventures case competition. He is involved in pro bono work supporting homelessness prevention efforts and has served on the Board of Directors for the Santa Monica Education Foundation.