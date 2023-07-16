President Matthews

Real Estate Investment Services

Commercial Real Estate Broker

David Harrington serves as president of Matthews Real Estate Investment Services, supporting company growth and overseeing critical operations. He began his career at Marcus & Millichap, specializing in multifamily investment sales. In 2010, he went on to Hendricks & Partners, a national multifamily brokerage that later merged with Berkadia, prior to joining Matthews in 2016. His 20-plus years of commercial real estate experience have allowed him to work in various roles within the company, bringing a strategic vision and relentless work ethic. As president, Harrington guided Matthews’ 2022 success, which saw a 55% sales volume increase year-over-year. In addition to overseeing the investment sales sector of Matthews, he oversees the company’s debt and equity service line, leasing division and support services, such as marketing, transactions and human resources.