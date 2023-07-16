President, U.S. West Region Brokerage

Colliers

Commercial Real Estate Broker

As President of the West Region Brokerage for Colliers U.S., David Josker is responsible for the performance and entrepreneurial initiatives of the firm’s offices across Arizona, California, Colorado, Hawaii, Nevada, Oregon, Texas, Utah and Washington. After joining the firm in 2019, Josker served as President of U.S. Southwest Region Brokerage, markedly increasing total headcount across each service line and fueling comprehensive growth throughout the country.

Josker sets the standard of excellence for brokerage service across all Southwest markets and inspires his peers as a leadership inspiration. He has served in leadership capacities in brokerage, property and project management, debt and structured finance, investment sales and valuation after two decades of CRE experience. Josker also is servant leader, a value developed serving in the U.S. Marine Corps.