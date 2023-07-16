Principal

Lee & Associates

Commercial Real Estate Broker

Erica Balin began her commercial real estate career at the age of 18 while still in college, later transitioning into a full-time real estate professional. Since 2004, she has worked with a wide variety of tenants and developed a subspecialty assisting start-ups to manage their current real estate requirements while preparing for future growth. She has assisted landlords throughout the San Fernando Valley region to successfully market their properties with a focus on maximizing value and assisted tenants and business owners to identify and evaluate alternatives and negotiate optimum terms and conditions.

In her role as principal of Lee & Associates-LA/ North Ventura, Balin specializes in representing tenants, landlords, business owners and investors in the leasing and sale of industrial and commercial properties throughout the Los Angeles North region.