Principal and Co-Founder

Shield Commercial Real Estate

Commercial Real Estate Broker

GianLuca Jacoli is a highly successful multifamily real estate agent who has made a name for himself in the industry. His passion for real estate began at a young age while observing his grandparents manage their multifamily properties. He was fascinated by the intricacies of the market and various investment opportunities available to those with a keen eye for detail.

After completing his undergraduate degree in business administration with a concentration in finance, Jacoli moved to pursue a career in real estate. He started his career at Marcus & Millichap but quickly transitioned to starting his own brokerage, Shield CRE, as his business exploded. During the past 24 months, Jacoli has completed several record-breaking sales. His focus on highend apartment markets has allowed him to become the premier agent in the South Bay.