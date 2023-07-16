Executive Vice President

illi Commercial Real Estate

Commercial Real Estate Broker

Greg Offsay joined illi Commercial Real Estate in December 2007 after graduating from USC, where he earned a Bachelor’s degree in economics. His primary focus in brokerage is leasing and investment sales of retail and industrial properties. He works with landlords, tenants, sellers and buyers to ensure that they achieve their investment and/or utility objectives.

Offsay has facilitated well over 300 transactions with national, international and local businesses, including Westfield, Macerich, Dunkin Donuts, Hertz Rent-a-Car, Tapout Fitness, Bar Method, Pure Barre, Karina Smirnoff Dance Studio, State Bank of India (California), Dollar Tree, Baskin Robbins, Yogurtland, Menchie’s Frozen Yogurt, Ortho Mattress and more. He is a key contributor to the growth of illi’s investment sales business, having completed more than $85 million worth of sales transactions since 2015.