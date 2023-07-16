Founder & CEO

Universe Holdings

Commercial Real Estate Developer

As Founder and CEO of Universe Holdings, Henry Manoucheri oversees all areas of operations for his company. His successful and ethical approach to doing business over the last three decades has helped Universe attract a growing network of investors, enabling the company to grow in both size and scope. Under his guidance, Universe Holdings has become a major player in Southern California’s ever-expanding multifamily market.

Through Manoucheri’s vision and willingness to think outside the box and invest in spots where other investors might not see the potential, Universe has experienced strong growth expanding its portfolio with holdings around Southern California that have provided successful returns for both the company and its investors. He is the definition of an ideal leader who influences people without micromanaging the process.