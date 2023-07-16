Chief Executive Officer

Jamison Realty

Commercial Real Estate Developer

Jaime Lee is the CEO of the Jamison group of companies, a privately held, family-run commercial real estate enterprise with a market capitalization of over $3 billion that operates 13 million square feet of office, multifamily and retail properties throughout Southern California and has delivered over 5,000 apartment units in the City of Los Angeles with a total pipeline of over 11,000 units, making it one of L.A.’s most active apartment developers.

Lee is the face of Jamison who has helped pace the company’s phenomenal growth, including its multifamily operation, which is the most active division in the company. In 2021, the company brought an additional 1,225 units to market and from 2022 through the end of 2023 they are on pace to add an additional 2,012 units to market.