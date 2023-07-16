Partner

Hunton Andrews Kurth LLP

Professional Services

Jane Hinton, a partner at Hunton Andrews Kurth LLP in Los Angeles, brings extensive experience and insights to complex real estate deals. Her nationwide practice covers acquisitions, dispositions, leasing, joint ventures and lending transactions, with a focus on structuring debt and equity transactions. Hinton represents a diverse range of clients, including investors, financial institutions and investment funds, in various asset classes such as office, retail, hotels and industrial properties.

Jane actively expands the firm’s client base and supports existing clients, emphasizing the California aspects of their transactions. She has been recognized for her accomplishments and influence in the industry and is dedicated to promoting diversity and inclusion in the real estate field.