Jeff B. Love

Jeff Love is a partner at the Gibbs Giden Locher Turner Senet & Wittbrodt LLP, specializing in comprehensive real estate transactions. He handles purchase and sale agreements, syndication, financing and leases for commercial, industrial and residential properties. With expertise in real estate loan documents, he assists with structuring and closing loan transactions.

Love is also experienced in corporate matters, including securities offerings, mergers, governance and asset-based lending. He often serves as outside general counsel for businesses, providing guidance on joint ventures, partnerships and contracts. Prior to private practice, he served as general counsel in the private sector, gaining valuable insights into client needs. Love is a licensed real estate broker and a sought-after speaker in the industry as well as a member of several professional associations, including the State Bar of California and NAIOP.