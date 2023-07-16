Principal and Co-Founder

Paragon Commercial Group

Commercial Real Estate Developer

Jim Dillavou is co-founder and principal of Paragon Commercial Group, where he focuses on corporate strategy, acquisitions and capital structuring. Jim’s background in development, law and capital markets has powered Paragon’s steady growth and reputation as one of the preeminent retail development firms on the West Coast.

Dillavou began his career as a real estate and finance attorney with Latham & Watkins LLP, where he represented developers, equity investors and lenders in capital structuring, acquisitions, dispositions, leasing and entitlements. His practice included the representation of institutional clients including Credit Suisse, Goldman Sachs and Deutsche Bank. Since the founding of Paragon in 2009, Dillavou has been honored by the Urban Land Institute with the prestigious distinction of being one of the “Top 40 Under 40” land use and real estate professionals in the United States.