John Carrick is the co-founder and managing principal of Integrated Capital Management, a firm that represents various U.S. commercial real estate investment interests worldwide. Integrated specializes in bridging the gap between private wealth and institutional commercial real estate investments. They help private investors build diversified real estate portfolios by making principal investments through their discretionary family of funds. These funds offer superior risk-adjusted returns, diversification among asset classes and geographic markets, and underwritten net annual returns exceeding 20%. Prior to forming Integrated Capital Management, Carrick held senior positions at notable firms such as Newmark Grubb Knight Frank and Anderson Global Corporate Finance. He has a background in law, business and philanthropy and is actively involved in serving underrepresented communities through various organizations.