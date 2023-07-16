Managing Principal & Co-Founder

Shield Commercial Real Estate

Commercial Real Estate Broker

Jonathan Nikfarjam is a commercial real estate broker with a career spanning over 15 years. As the managing principal and co-founder of Shield Commercial Real Estate, he has made significant contributions to the field and has helped countless clients achieve their real estate and financial goals. Often considered a “market maker,” he boasts high-priced sales throughout the South Bay region, breaking a variety of sales records and essentially moving the pricing barometer by commanding premiere prices.

Throughout his career, Nikfarjam has consistently demonstrated his expertise in commercial real estate. He has received numerous sales recognition awards, broken highest-priced sale records and closed over 225 transactions totaling just under $1 billion in sales. In its first four years, Shield has sold over 120 transactions with approximately $258 million in sales.