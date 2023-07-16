(Corey Sandler)

Chief Impact Officer & Managing Partner

Revitate

Professional Services

Lisa Bhathal Merage is a highly successful entrepreneur, commercial real estate authority and community champion. She holds multiple leadership roles, including Chief Impact Officer and managing partner of Revitate, co-owner of the Sacramento Kings Basketball Holdings and co-founder and managing partner of RAJ Capital. Lisa has been involved in the investment, development and ownership of projects like the $1 billion revitalization of the Sacramento Kings’ Golden 1 Center Arena and Downtown Commons District.

Merage is a champion for social impact through property investment and has created a Social Impact Council at Revitate to advise on impact strategy and forge community partnerships. Her philanthropic endeavors include serving on the boards of the Orange County Museum of Art and Angels of the Arts.