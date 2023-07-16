Loren R. Gordon

Shareholder

Loren Gordon is a highly accomplished transactional attorney specializing in commercial finance, real estate, and corporate transactions. With over a decade of experience at Frandzel Robins Bloom & Csato, L.C., Gordon has represented banks, regional and community banks, private lenders, developers and entrepreneurs. He has successfully structured, negotiated, and documented billions of dollars in financing.

Gordon also excels in workouts and debt restructuring, aiming to maximize value for his clients and avoid litigation. He holds a B.A. in Political Science from the University of California, Riverside, and a J.D. cum laude from Southwestern University School of Law. He has been recognized as a “Rising Star” by Southern California Super Lawyers Magazine and is a sought-after speaker on commercial lending industry topics.