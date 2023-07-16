Managing Principal & Co-Founder

SRS Real Estate Partners

National Net Lease Group

Commercial Real Estate Broker

Matthew Mousavi is managing principal and co-founder of SRS’ National Net Lease Group (NNLG) based in Newport Beach. The NNLG is the exclusive net lease investment advisory platform for Dallasbased SRS Real Estate Partners. It is comprised of approximately 60 brokers and 30 support staff including its expansion in 2022, adding offices in San Diego and Hawaii.

As managing principal, Mousavi advises clients in the acquisition and disposition of retail investment properties nationwide and is especially adept at aggressively and diligently marketing properties to meet the owners’ objectives of price and timing. His experience includes hundreds of single-tenant transactions, structured portfolio sales, multi-unit national sale-leaseback portfolio sales, stable core multi-tenant centers, neighborhood, community and power centers, developer sales and pre-sales and distressed asset sales throughout the U.S.