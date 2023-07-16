Executive Vice President

NAI Capital Commercial

Commercial Real Estate Broker

As founder of the Tenant Consulting Group at NAI Capital Commercial, Michael Arnold leads the largest team of experienced tenant representation professionals in Southern California. Considered in the top 1% of sales professionals within NAI, he continues to mentor young professionals so they learn to provide a client-centric approach to tenant representation.

With over 25 years of experience, Arnold provides a consultative and holistic approach to assisting companies address cultural, financial and operational issues with a specific focus on reducing real estate expenses. He recently assisted a large law firm in its $42 million lease relocation along with assisting his client in the $19 million acquisition of its corporate headquarters. Arnold and his team have a proven record for creative problem-solving, execution processes, timely responsiveness and attention to detail.