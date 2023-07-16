Partner

Sklar Kirsh LLP

Professional Services

Peter R. Fischer is a partner at Sklar Kirsh LLP, specializing in commercial real estate and corporate law. His clients range from developers and operators to private equity providers and lenders. His expertise covers various aspects of real estate, including acquisitions, equity investments, leasing and financing. Fischer also handles corporate matters such as M&A, fund formation and private placements. With an extensive background working in prestigious law firms, he brings a wealth of experience to his practice.

Fischer recently represented industrial and hotel developers in significant equity investments and acquisitions. He has also assisted multifamily real estate sponsors with fund formations and guided private equity firms in preferred equity investments. He resides in Venice and enjoys photography, sailing, surfing and traveling with his family.