Founder, CEO & President

TruAmerica Multifamily

Commercial Real Estate Developer

Robert E. Hart is the CEO of TruAmerica Multifamily, a Los Angeles-based vertically integrated multifamily investment firm that also has regional offices in Virginia and Texas. Founded by Hart in 2013, TruAmerica has experienced a meteoric rise within the commercial real estate industry, growing into one of the most active multifamily investors in the country. TruAmerica has more than $15 billion in assets under management, and the firm and its partners own and operate more than 58,000 units across 16 states.

TruAmerica continues to achieve and manage a level of growth that few firms in the industry can claim in its first nine years of operation. The company’s phenomenal growth has fueled Hart’s vision that the repositioning of Class B apartment communities would provide a tremendous value proposition for investors.