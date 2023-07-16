Scott L. Grossfeld

Partner

Cox Castle

Professional Services

Scott Grossfeld is a highly experienced California attorney specializing in retail real estate. With over 32 years of practice, he represents a diverse range of clients, including developers, owners, investors and more in complex real estate transactions. As the co-chair of Cox Castle’s retail and commercial development team, he oversees the team’s management, generates new business, fosters client relationships and contributes to strategic planning committees. He has an impressive record of negotiating leases with renowned national and regional retailers on various retail projects.

Grossfeld has also facilitated the acquisition and disposition of millions of square feet of shopping centers and mixed-use developments. He has been recognized as a California Super Lawyer since 2009 and is a sought-after expert source and speaker in the field.