Executive Vice President

Partners CRE I KW Beverly Hills

Commercial Real Estate Broker

With over 13 years of experience in the Southern California commercial real estate market, Shaya Braverman is known for finding creative and ingenious solutions to assist in the acquisition and disposition of retail, NNN and multifamily properties, as well as big box and mom and pop leases. He was the No. 1 commercial agent in all of Compass in 2020.

Since 2008, Braverman has transacted over $800 million in real estate transactions and manages a team of 10 agents. His numerous clients have included Ralph Lauren Polo and Sur Lounge, among others, and works hand-in-hand with numerous talent and money managers to assist their clients in placing their money strategically in real estate. Some of his famous music clients include well-known DJs.