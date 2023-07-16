Partner

Thompson Coburn LLP

Professional Services

Simran Bindra is a strategic advisor in banking and finance, specializing in representing commercial real estate owners and developers. With prior experience as general counsel for a Los Angeles-based real estate developer and as external counsel for real estate transactions, Bindra focuses on the entire real estate lifecycle, particularly in the hospitality and office sectors. He has represented major banks like Western Alliance Bank, Citibank, Axos Bank, and Frazer Bank with mortgage servicing, multifamily projects, and industrial spaces.

As a lawyer of Indian descent and a practicing Sikh, he is proud of the growing representation of Indians and Sikhs in the legal profession and actively contributes to community organizations, such as the South Asian Bar Association of Southern California’s public interest foundation. Bindra serves on the Diversity Committee at Thompson Coburn.