Associate Vice President

Matthews Real Estate Investment Services

Commercial Real Estate Broker

Associate Vice President Taylor Avakian is one of the top multifamily brokers at Matthews Real Estate Investment Services. He has worked on countless transactions, both as an advisor and a principal. He is adept at managing the process from beginning to end, including due diligence, financing, marketing and sales.

Avakian’s extensive knowledge of the market and his ability to identify opportunities are what make him stand out from other agents. While most agents take a two-pronged approach to business, he takes a different stance. His unique perspective allows him to identify opportunities that most agents would miss, setting him apart from the rest of the industry. He is not only able to help his clients make smart investments but also helps them avoid costly mistakes.