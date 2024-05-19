JLL

Senior Managing Director & Broker Lead

Commercial Real Estate Brokers

Charlie P. Smith serves as senior managing director and broker lead at JLL’s Los Angeles Brokerage, managing agency leasing, tenant representation and industrial teams across multiple regions. With a focus on innovative growth strategies, he directs internal operations, communication, revenue, recruiting and resources. Smith spearheads strategic planning, team structuring and productivity enhancement to ensure exceptional client experiences. Collaborating with JLL leadership, he ensures high-performing talent retention through mentorship and career development. In the last 24 months, Smith’s team recruited 17 skilled producers, fostering trust and collaboration, reflected in improved people survey scores. Internal initiatives led by him have fortified operations and fueled regional growth.

