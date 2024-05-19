Damon Michael Juha

Gittings Global - NE119656 (© Gittings Photography)

Saul Ewing LLP

Partner & Real Estate Practice Vice Chair

Professional Services Advisors

Damon Juha joined Freeman, Freeman & Smiley in 2007 and rose to become a partner and cochair of the real estate department. Following Freeman’s merger with Saul Ewing LLP in August 2023, he now serves as vice chair of the real estate practice group. Juha’s expertise lies in facilitating commercial property transactions nationwide and abroad, representing a diverse clientele ranging from public companies to local developers. His notable deals include multi-milliondollar acquisitions, subleasing of large office buildings, retail lease negotiations and construction contract management. Juha holds an AV Preeminent Rating by Martindale-Hubbell Peer Review and has been consistently honored in the Best Lawyers in America and Super Lawyers listings. Outside of his legal practice, he actively engages with industry organizations like the Urban Land Institute and contributes to charitable endeavors.