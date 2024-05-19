TailoredSpace

Co-Founder

Commercial Real Estate Developers

Drew Sanden, with over 15 years of commercial real estate experience, co-founded TailoredSpace and SimplerSpace with Scott Maples to innovate the coworking market. His expertise drives TailoredSpace’s focus on suburban markets, offering quality space and unique landlord partnerships, while SimplerSpace targets landlords with vacant offices. Sanden’s unique approach includes signing long-term service agreements with landlord partners, allowing them to share in the upside and exceed market lease rates. With recent expansion into San Juan Capistrano and plans to double its portfolio in 2024, TailoredSpace is meeting the demand for flexible workspaces in suburban areas. As co-founder and CEO, Sanden oversees existing campuses and explores new partnerships, leveraging his extensive brokerage background for success.

