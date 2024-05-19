Harvest LLP

Partner

Professional Services Advisors

Eoin Gubbins is a seasoned real estate attorney with over 15 years of experience, specializing in complex agreements and leases. Notably, he has facilitated over $500 million in real estate transactions for clients ranging from large developers to individual property owners. Gubbins’ expertise extends to navigating intricate land use matters and regulatory challenges, where he has successfully represented clients before various public bodies and agencies. As a cofounder of Harvest LLP, he has overseen the negotiation of significant leases, including a 50,000-square-foot life science lease in Alameda County, CA, and a 16,000+ square-foot lease at a premier biotechnology campus in the Bay Area.

