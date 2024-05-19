(Jennifer McNeil Photography)

Outside The Lines

Chief Executive Officer

General Contractors

J. Wickham Zimmerman is a visionary leader whose steady, motivational management style has propelled Outside The Lines (OTL) to remarkable growth since its inception in 2007. Named one of the nation’s “fastest-growing companies” by Inc. 500 / 5000 four times in a decade, OTL, under his guidance, has evolved from a startup to a national powerhouse with installations spanning 24 states and international locations. Specializing in high-quality themed environments and innovative water features, OTL’s imaginative creations, led by Zimmerman, adorn retail centers, parks, corporate offices and aquariums, captivating audiences nationwide. As CEO, he leverages his civil engineering background to tackle challenges with innovative solutions, including pioneering patented AI technology that revolutionizes interactivity in water features.

