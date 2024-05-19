James Stanley

2021 (Trevor M Smith)

Suffolk

EVP, Division Manager

General Contractors

As executive vice president of Suffolk Los Angeles, Jim Stanley drives operational excellence, leveraging data and technology to ensure project success. With over 16 years at Suffolk, he has overseen innovative data solutions, including Suffolk’s proprietary “owner’s dashboard,” revolutionizing project management. His leadership has facilitated the completion of high-profile projects like the Moxy & AC Hotel and affordable housing like 6th and San Julian. Beyond his professional achievements, Stanley supports organizations like Homes 4 Families and the ACE Mentor Program. Under his guidance, Suffolk was honored as the Commercial Construction Company of the Year in 2023. Stanley also takes part in multiple organizations, like the Los Angeles Business Journal and the Valley Industry & Commerce Association while also serving on the regional board for the Suffolk Giving Circle.

