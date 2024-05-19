Cresa

Principal

Commercial Real Estate Brokers

In 1969, James Travers embarked on a relentless journey into commercial real estate, navigating New York’s concrete jungle with determination. Despite countless rejections, he persisted, leveraging restroom visits to glean insights into office layouts. His childhood resilience and collegiate leadership roles laid the foundation for his tenacity. Starting from humble origins, Travers carved a path in real estate, driven by an exclusive focus on representing office occupiers. Relocating to Los Angeles in 1973, he applied his proven playbook, foreseeing the city’s growth potential amidst initial skepticism. Travers’ innovative approach, advocating solely for tenants, defied industry norms, resulting in monumental deals like Exxon’s relocation. Through Travers Realty, he fostered a culture of unwavering commitment to clients, rejecting complacency in pursuit of excellence.

