Janet D. Neman

Kidder Mathews

EVP, Shareholder

Commercial Real Estate Brokers

Janet Neman, an executive vice president and shareholder at Kidder Mathews, boasts over 37 years of experience in commercial real estate. Due to her expertise, she is renowned for her exceptional performance, having sold over $1.8 billion in assets. Recognized as the No. 1 Top Producer in Greater Los Angeles in 2023, Neman has consistently ranked among the top producers throughout her career, earning various awards including Women of Influence and Broker of the Year. She’s also deeply committed to philanthropy, supporting causes such as anti-domestic violence initiatives and after-school programs for young people. Neman’s efforts include offering support to the International Society for Children with Cancer, St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital and the Jenesse Center and the Los Angeles Shelter for Battered Women.

