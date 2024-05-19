Del Amo Construction

Principal

General Contractors

A principal at Del Amo Construction, Jason Cave brings over four decades of experience in the industry, with the last 30 years dedicated to the company. His expertise spans various sectors, including commercial, life sciences, education, institutional, office, retail and entertainment, with notable projects reaching up to $500 million. Cave’s strategic business development planning and execution play a pivotal role in cultivating relationships and securing projects. Through meticulous attention to detail and effective management of the estimating team, he consistently surpasses clients’ expectations in meeting stringent financial commitments. He oversees budgeting, bidding, scheduling, logistics planning and value engineering, consistently surpassing clients’ expectations. Cave’s hands-on approach ensures project success, making him a key figure at Del Amo Construction.

